‘Fazl tryingto create anarchy, sabotage Kashmir cause’

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information, Culture and Industry Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that Pakistan would continue political and diplomatic support to the freedom movement of people of Indian-Held Kashmir.

Addressing a special sitting in connection with Black Day against Indian violations of human rights in Held Kashmir organised here Sunday, he said the government had raised the Kashmir issue at all levels and the nation was ready to fight for Kashmiris until the last drop of blood.

Aslam Iqbal said the India had imprisoned the entire Valley of Kashmir and level of Indian atrocities in Kashmir was touching its height. He said the JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had detracted the focus of the nation from Kashmir issue, adding that the Maulana was trying to create anarchy in the country to sabotage the Kashmir issue.

The minister said that the country's economy was on a right track and it was progressing forward. JUI-F to face action if mischief created: Punjab Information Minister Mian Aslam stated Sunday that if Maulana’s Azadi March inclined towards undue mischief then it would be dealt with in accordance with the law.

In a presser, the minister said that if the rally being led by Maulana Fazlur Rehman was observed carrying possible weapons they would be dealt with swiftly and surely. We have allowed the Azadi Marchers and the JUI-F to carry on the rally in a peaceful manner if the protesters are seeing carrying sticks or canes then action would be taken against them, the minister said.

If JUI-F’s leadership stays true to the charter signed between them and the government then we assure that the march would be allowed to register their protest and no harm would come to them but no one will be allowed to disrupt peace or take law into their hands. In an answer to a question regarding the arrest of JUI-F leader Mufti Kifayatullah, Mian Aslam said those working against the country and its interests would be dealt with hence the action would be taken against the politician.