close
Mon Oct 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 28, 2019

Teacher arrested for child abuse

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 28, 2019

LAHORE: Sanda investigation police arrested a teacher on charges of abusing a student at his place. The arrested alleged culprit was identified as Mukhtar Ahmad.

16 arrested in raid: Raiwind City police arrested 16 men and women on charges of adultery and another six people for aerial firing. The case was registered on the complaint of T/SI Abuzar. Police arrested the culprits including women from a function.

Traffic police: Traffic police issued weekly schedule of mobile learner vans on Sunday. Mobile learner vans will be available in Gujarpura on Monday, Subzazar Q-Block and FC College on Tuesday, Sultanpura on Wednesday, Shadiwaal village and Lawrence Road on Thursday and at the UC Office 131 and Hafeez Centre on Saturday.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore