Teacher arrested for child abuse

LAHORE: Sanda investigation police arrested a teacher on charges of abusing a student at his place. The arrested alleged culprit was identified as Mukhtar Ahmad.

16 arrested in raid: Raiwind City police arrested 16 men and women on charges of adultery and another six people for aerial firing. The case was registered on the complaint of T/SI Abuzar. Police arrested the culprits including women from a function.

Traffic police: Traffic police issued weekly schedule of mobile learner vans on Sunday. Mobile learner vans will be available in Gujarpura on Monday, Subzazar Q-Block and FC College on Tuesday, Sultanpura on Wednesday, Shadiwaal village and Lawrence Road on Thursday and at the UC Office 131 and Hafeez Centre on Saturday.