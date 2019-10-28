Youth commits suicide by jumping in front of train

LAHORE:A youth committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train near Ghalib Market Phatak here on Sunday.

The victim was identified as Kashif Ali of Madina Colony Walton Road. Kashif kept his cellphone and cash near the trail track and jumped in front of the train, resulting into his instant death. The body was shifted to morgue.

arrested: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) arrested 43 culprits including eight proclaimed offenders during the last week and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession. PHP teams arrested 19 drug peddlers and 16 illicit arms carriers.

injured: Four people including two women and a girl were injured in accidents here on Sunday. The victims identified as Haleema, 3, and Suraj, 30, got injuries in Shera Kot area, Chanda Bibi, 32, in Nishtar Colony area, Junaid, 26, sustained injuries near GPO Chowk Mall Road in motorcycle accidents.

Dolphins, PRU: Dolphins and PRU wings showed immediate response to all 484 calls received on Helpline 15 during the last week.

Both the wings also helped 81 people on different roads, checked 161 vehicles, more than 81,000 motor bikes and more than 1 lakh people. Thirteen vehicles and 127 motorbikes were impounded and 289 people were arrested in different police stations due to incomplete documents. Dolphin Squad and PRU arrested 14 criminals for doing wheelie, one aerial firing and another five for kite-flying.