No let-up in price hikein weekly makeshift markets

LAHORE:No relief was provided to the general public from escalating prices along with overcharging, sale of substandard vegetables and fruits higher than the official rates of A-grade items.

The government has given a number to register complaints against overcharging but the vendors are fearless about it and openly say call and register complaint. Further, the roadside vendors have bravely asked to purchase the items at their asking price or go ahead.

On the other hand, the situation of the weekly makeshift markets was not improving as the government seems to be least bothered about the public issues. Majority of seasonal fruits and vegetables were not sold in weekly makeshift markets on account of pricing issues while these missing items openly sold just outside these markets much higher than the official rates. Even, the sellers willing to sell these missing items if a buyer agree to pay higher rates of it as they keep these missing items hiding under the benches or behind the sitting areas. The administrative staff of these markets was well aware of all situations but never take any stern action against them which encouraged the others to act accordingly.

The price of potato soft skin was gained by Rs6 on lower side and Re one on higher side fixed at Rs44 to 47 per kg, not available there, and potato sugar-free gained by Rs4 per kg, fixed at Rs32 to 35 per kg, sold at Rs47 per kg as market committee issued this rate to it and potato stored was fixed at Rs17 to 20 per kg.

Official price of onion was reduced by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs53 to 57 per kg. The price of tomato was further increased by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs90 to 95 per kg, mixed sold at Rs100 per kg. Garlic local was gained by Rs30 per kg, fixed at Rs188 to 230 per kg, sold at Rs260 per kg, garlic Chinese gained by Rs6 per kg, fixed at Rs230 to 238 per kg, sold at Rs280 per kg, garlic Harnai was fixed at Rs190 to 195 per kg, sold at Rs220 per kg.

Ginger Chinese was further gained by Rs70 per kg, fixed at Rs385 to 395 per kg, not sold there. Brinjal was increased by Re one per kg, fixed at Rs32 to 34 per kg, sold at Rs35 per kg. Cucumber farm was gained by Rs6 per kg, fixed at Rs56 to 58 per kg, sold at Rs70 per kg. Bitter gourd was increased by Re one per kg, fixed at Rs61 to 66 per kg, sold at Rs70 per kg. Spinach was gained by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs26 to 28 per kg, sold at Rs30 per kg.

Zucchini local was gained by Rs4 per kg, fixed at Rs53 to 56 per kg, not sold on pricing issue. The price of lemon was gained by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs95 to 98 per kg, not sold there and Chinese gained by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs57 to 60 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg. Cauliflower was increased by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs58 to 61 per kg, sold at Rs70 per kg, and cabbage fixed at Rs53 to 56 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg. Pumpkin was fixed at Rs52 to 55 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg and pumpkin long was sold at Rs80 per kg. Luffa was gained by Rs6 per kg, fixed at Rs63 to 66 per kg, not sold there. Ladyfinger was unchanged at Rs68 t0 71 per kg. Arum was gained by Rs4 per kg, fixed at Rs76 to 79 per kg, not sold on account of pricing. Green chili price was reduced by Rs105 per kg, at Rs175 to 180 per kg, sold at Rs240 per kg. Capsicum reduced by Rs14 per kg, fixed at Rs170 to 176 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg. Carrot Chinese was fixed at Rs48 to 50 per kg, not sold and carrot local gained by Rs6 per kg, fixed at Rs42 to 44 kg, sold at Rs45 per kg.

Coriander was fixed at Rs110 to 120 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg. Beans were fixed at Rs76 to 79 per kg, sold at Rs320 per kg. Methi was fixed at Rs57 to 60 per kg, not sold there. Turnip was fixed at Rs46 to 48 per kg, sold at Rs50 per kg. Mustard leaves were fixed at Rs28 to 30 per kg. Mongray was fixed at Rs90 to 93 per kg, not sold there.

The price of different variety of apples was fixed at Rs42 to 120 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs90 to 120 per kg and A-grade was not sold at Rs140 to 150 per kg.

The price of Banana A-category was fixed at Rs58 to 60 per dozen and B-category was fixed at Rs38 to 40 per dozen, sold at Rs60 per dozen, while A-category was not available. Sweet fruit was fixed at Rs135 to 140 per dozen, not sold there. Papaya was fixed at Rs100 to 107 per kg, not sold there. Pomegranate Bedana was fixed at Rs240 to 248, sold at Rs300 per kg, Pomegranate Khandari was fixed at Rs151 to 160 per kg sold at Rs160 to 180 per kg.

Grapes Tofi was fixed at Rs128 to 135 per kg, not sold, Grapes Sunderkhani rates were fixed at Rs154 to 185 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg and Grapes Gola at Rs95 to 116 per kg, sold at Rs130 per kg. Peer was fixed at Rs65 to 68 per kg, not sold there. Guava was fixed at Rs45 to 47 per kg, not sold there, outside sold at Rs100 per kg. Persimmon was fixed at Rs45 to 74 per kg, sold at Rs75 to 100 per kg. Sweet potato was fixed at Rs40 to 42 per kg, sold at Rs50 to 60 per kg.

Grape fruit was fixed at Rs15 to 17 per piece, lower quality sold at Rs15 per piece. Musami was fixed Rs52 to 74 dozen, sold at Rs60 to 80 per dozen.