Mon Oct 28, 2019
October 28, 2019

Business community

National

 
October 28, 2019

MANSEHRA: The business community has announced to observe two-day shutter down strike against imposition of various taxes. Shoaib Khan, president of traders' body, told a news conference that the traders would observe complete strike on the call of central traders' body. Other officer-bearers of the association were also present on the occasion.

