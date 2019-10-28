tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MANSEHRA: The business community has announced to observe two-day shutter down strike against imposition of various taxes. Shoaib Khan, president of traders' body, told a news conference that the traders would observe complete strike on the call of central traders' body. Other officer-bearers of the association were also present on the occasion.
