Career counselling: Questions and answers

Q1: Sir, I did FSc with 80 percent marks and right now I am studying Mechatronics and Control Engineering from UET Lahore (1st year). I will appreciate if you please let me know the scope of this subject in Pakistan and if I get a low CGPA on this degree what would be the impact on future studies. I also request you to please guide about Metallurgical and Material Engineering and its scope in Pakistan. I look forward to your kind suggestions and guideline. (Kamal Khawaja – Lahore)

Ans: Both Mechatronics and Control Engineering are very popular and emerging subject areas. Since you will be graduating around 2023/24; therefore, in my opinion Mechatronics and Robotics are going to be a routine engineering area in most manufacturing and assembly plants. I am not sure what do you mean by low GPA? I would prefer that you do at least 3++ GPA and then move to do your MSc in Control Systems and Engineering may be from Germany where postgraduate studies are free.

Q2: Respected sir, I did Linguistics (MSc) from Quaid-e-Azam University, Islamabad. Now I wish to appear in competitive examination, become a good writer and to work on my mother tongue. Kindly provide a good opinion. (Qamar Farhan – Gujrat)

Ans: In my opinion, you are on the right path. Now if you desire to appear for CSS or any other provincial competitive examination you need to improve your overall skills in English Language, Islamic History, Current Affairs, Pakistan History and Basic Sciences which comprise the questions in these examinations. If you wish to teach in Pakistan, then I suggest you to do an MPhil and while you work proceed to do your PhD.

Q3: Dear Mr Abidi, I have passed 9th class with 92% marks and now working hard to achieve the same percentage of marks in 10th as well. Please suggest if I should choose Biology or Maths in Intermediate. I mean, which subject area/ field I should choose based on better career prospects. (Sharjeel Khan – Multan)

Ans: I think 92% marks in your Matric will give you better chance to go in for either Engineering or Medical Sciences. You know better about yourself as to which area is more interesting to you until I counsel you. So right now, think carefully and choose the subject area according to your interest. However, my advice is to do FSc with Math as everything will depend on Science and Mathematics in the 21st century.

Q4: Sir, my brother has just passed 8th class. Now he is going to join Cambridge. I want him to do CSS. Please guide if it is better or an O-Level will be helpful for him. By the way, my brother is good in Math and English. (Bilawal – Karachi)

Ans: It is very difficult for me to assess your brother who is just in class 8th right now for CSS. I suggest you must not put pressure on your brother for CSS. Please remember he can do CSS whether he chooses the Cambridge O/A Level system or follow the national system. He needs to have a graduation and a high IQ with good English to prepare and attempt CSS exam. Doing Cambridge is not a guarantee for passing CSS as many CSS officers come through national education system.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).