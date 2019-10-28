Black Day observed in Sindh to express solidarity with Kashmiris

SUKKUR: In a bid to mark the Indian invasion of Kashmir Valley in 1948 as a black-day, rallies and demonstrations were taken out across Sindh, including Hyderabad, Nawabshah, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki and other districts on Sunday.

The demonstrators warned the world as well as India that such violence could lead to serious repercussions, including a war-like situation between two-nuclear armed neighbours.

A protest was also organised at the Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur, to show solidarity with the people of Indian-held Kashmir. It was led by Dean Faculty of Social Sciences, Prof Dr Imdad Hussain Sahito, Chairman Department of Media & Communication Studies, Prof Dr Taj Muhammad Lashari and Provost Hostels (Girls), Prof Shahida Mangi.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Imdad Hussain Sahito condemned the Indian atrocities in held Kashmir and termed the ongoing violence as genocide against humanity. He said on this day, nearly seventy-two years ago, Indian troops illegally occupied the Srinagar valley and shamefully began human rights violence and since then it had continued.

Dr Sahito said since August 5, 2019, the people of Indian-held Kashmir are facing immense hardships owing to complete lockdown in the valley after revoking the Article 273-A by Indian government violating the fundamental rights of Kashmiri people. He appealed to the world community to support the Kashmiris against Indian atrocities and crime against humanity.

Chairman Department of Media & Communication Studies, SALU, Prof Dr Taj Muhammad Lashari, emphasised on the United Nations that the Kashmir problem should be resolved under the ambit of UN resolutions. He said the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) should also play its due role for the innocent people of Indian held Kashmir, adding that the incumbent government pleaded Kashmir issues effectively in the UN and on the diplomatic fronts too.

Meanwhile, a number of rallies and demonstrations were held in Shikarpur by various organisations, including district administration and educational institutions, in which teachers, students, members of civil society and people of walks of lives enthusiastically participated.

Speaking at one of the rallies, ADC-I Shikarpur, Ali Raza Ansari, informed that nearly 0.9 million Indian troops caused serious human rights violations against more than nine million innocent Kashmiris, who are under the siege for almost 85 days.