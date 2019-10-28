TCKP organises workshop on hospitality, tourism industry

PESHAWAR: The Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) in collaboration with the Sizzler Training Institute for Hoteling and Restaurants organised a one-day training workshop on hospitality and tourism industry for the staff of hotels and restaurants in Malakand division.

Around 100 staff members from hotels and restaurants in Fizzagat, Kalam and Mahodhand of Swat district received training on hospitality and tourism industry, said a press release. The workshop was aimed at training the hoteliers and catering staff to professionally better serve and help the international and domestic tourists in season and off-season during their visit to the scenic places and stay in the hotels and restaurants.