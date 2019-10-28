MPs’ tussle holding back uplift work in Daulatpur

NAWABSHAH: The personal bickering between a PPP MPA and an MNA has prevented development work in Daulatpur and Qazi Ahmad in Nawabshah, and has led the former to file a complaint against the party MNA to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari besides taking it out publicly.

Addressing a public meeting, the PPP MPA from Daulatpur, PS-40 Shaheed Benazirabad-IV Sardar Khan Muhammad Dahri, charged that PPP MNA Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah despite being elected from NA-214 Shaheed Benazirabad for at least four times, has ignored the people of his constituency. Dahri charged MNA Mustafa Shah for not building any hospital, school or even getting a road constructed in Qazi Ahmed and Daulatpur to the frustration of the electorates. The PPP MPA said there is a strong lobby within the party that is antagonistic against him and is blocking any uplift schemes in the constituency to weaken his support base there. He said it is happening despite a green signal for the uplift schemes by Co-Chairman PPP Asif Ali Zardari and MPA Faryal Talpur.

The MPA from Daultapur said things have come to such a pass that he was forced to complain against MNA Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah to the party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He said as a follow-up, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah held a meeting with him and assured of taking up work on the uplift schemes but even then no work has been undertaken. Terming it disloyalty against the faithful electorates, Sardar Khan Muhammad Dahri said the people of Daulatpur have always voted for PPP, but now they are frustrated with the party leadership and are holding us accountable.