close
Mon Oct 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 28, 2019

10 grams ice recovered, man arrested

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 28, 2019

MANSEHRA: The Mansehra police have lodged the first ever FIR about ice addiction and arrested a man here on Sunday. The city police seized 10 grams of ice from one Umar Shahzad and arrested him. According to the police, ice addiction was rapidly spreading among youngsters. District Police Officer Zaibullah Khan has ordered to take action against those involved in the sale of ice drug.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan