Mon Oct 28, 2019
Lawyer shot dead in Bannu

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 28, 2019

BANNU: Unidentified assailants shot dead a lawyer affiliated with the Insaf Lawyers Forum at Chambeli Chowk in Pukhta Galli in the limits of City Police Station here on Sunday. The police said that the lawyer identified as Mohammad Imran Khan sustained multiple bullet injuries and died on the spot. The reason behind the killing could not be known. The body was taken to the District Headquarters Hospital for autopsy. The police registered a case on the complaint of the slain lawyer’s brother Taj Mohammad Khan and launched an investigation.

