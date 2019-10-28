Lok Virsa, Ministry of Kashmir Affairs observe Black Day

Islamabad: National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) in collaboration with Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan on Sunday observed Black Day and expressed solidarity with Kashmiri brethren.

An exhibition of photographs showing the plight of Kashmiris, particularly pellet gun victims including women and children were also part of various cultural activities.

Lok Virsa also organized screening of video documentaries on large projector at Heritage Museum, Garden Avenue, Shakarparian, highlighting the atrocities being committed by the Indian forces in Indian-held Kashmir (IHK).

A photographic exhibition showing a wide array of photographs that shed light on the plight of innocent Kashmiris, particularly pellet gun victims, including women and children, who suffered from injuries at the hands of Indian security forces in Indian Held Kashmir, was also part of the daylong activities.

The day was aimed to highlights atrocities committed by the Indian forces against the innocent Kashmiri people struggling for their right to self-determination. A large number of visitors watched the documentaries to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers. Banners with slogans in support of the Kashmir cause were also displayed at prominent locations at Lok Virsa premises at Shakarparian.