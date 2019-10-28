‘Pak-China trade to be enhanced through private sector’

Islamabad: Jao Jing, Ambassador of China said that through private sector engagements the trade between Pakistan and China can be further enhanced. He stressed that Pakistan should focus on manufacturing and value addition of products for enhancing its exports.

He said that Chinese companies were interested to invest in Pakistan and for JVs more supportive policies were required. He said this while talking to Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) during his visit to Chinese Embassy. Muhammad Nasir Khan, former President ICCI and others were also present at the occasion.

Jao Jing said that Pakistan can enhance its share of exports by ensuring quality and competitive price. He said that China International Import Export Expo 2019 offers good opportunities to exporters to enter in the Chinese market and emphasized that Pakistani companies should take part in such exhibitions. He said that China will encourage more delegations from Pakistan to explore new areas of cooperation and informed that Chinese delegation from agriculture sector shall visit Pakistan at the end of October. He said that China Commercial Section would provide support for more cooperation between the two countries by holding cultural events and arranging training and capacity building programs.

Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry emphasized that Chinese investors should help Pakistani companies in technology transfer through JVs cooperation particularly in SEZs. He said that IT and services sectors were other potential areas of cooperation between the two countries. He stressed to identify top-10 imports of China that will help Pakistan to export those products.

ICCI president said that visit of Pakistani investors to high tech companies in China was important to explore new avenues of mutual cooperation and desired Chinese embassy’s cooperation to arrange such visits. He thanked the Ambassador for giving assurance of his best cooperation for developing business relations between the private sectors of both countries and assured ICCI’s full cooperation in such efforts.