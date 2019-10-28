Saudi envoy inquires after Ch Shujaat

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Saudi Arab Admiral Nawaf Ahmed Al-Maliki called on former prime minister and President Pakistan Muslim League Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at their residence here on Sunday.Saudi Ambassador Admiral Nawaf Ahmed Al-Maliki inquired after Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

Chaudhry Shujaat and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi thanked Ambassador of Saudi Arab for his visit to their residence and said that Pakistan and Saudi Arab were tied in strong bonds of friendship and brotherhood. They said that the government and people of Saudi Arabia always come for help of Pakistan in difficult times and people of Pakistan always have a feelings of love for King Suleiman Bin Abdul Aziz and Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Sulman.

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, Minister for Housing and Works Bashir Cheema, Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain, Moonis Elahi and provincial minister Hafiz Ammar Yasir were also present in the meeting.