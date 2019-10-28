JUI-F leader Mufti Kifayatullah arrested from Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The JUI-F leader Mufti Kifayatullah was arrested from Islamabad on Sunday for allegedly issuing inflammatory statements against the national institutions.

Deputy Secretary Information JUI-F Aslam Ghouri confirmed the news and said Mufti Kifayatullah was taken into custody from Islamabad’s Sector E-11 Friday night. The JUI-F leader was arrested under 3-MPO by Mansehra Police. He is the third leader to have been detained from the federal capital in the past few days.

Last Monday, police arrested Maulana Shafiqur Rehman and Maulana Muhammad Irshad from Shams Colony and seized banners for the JUI-F sit-in from their possession. Police alleged that the duo were urging people to participate in the Azadi March being organised by JUI-F against the government.