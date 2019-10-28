Pakistan rejects Modi’s request to use airspace

Islamabad: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday announced that Islamabad has denied New Delhi’s request for use of airspace for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Keeping in view the situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) and India’s attitude witnessed in the tyranny and oppression (suffered by Kashmiris) and violations of rights in the region, we have decided not to grant this request,” the foreign minister said, as a request came in from New Delhi. The minister said that the Indian high commissioner was being informed of this decision in writing.

Though there has been no formal announcement, according to reports, PrimeMinister Imran Khan will leave for Saudi Arabia on October 28 to participate in the same conference being held in Riyadh.

This is not the first time that such permission has been denied so it’s rather surprising that New Delhi approached Islamabad once again while bilateral relations are at the lowest. The Indian government had sought Pakistan's permission to use the country's airspace on October 28 for the Indian premier who will be visiting Saudi Arabia to participate in an international business conference on October 29.

Earlier, the foreign minister recalling the day 72 years ago when Indian forces landed in Srinagar to occupy IOK, said Pakistan not only commemorates Kashmiris’ exemplary grit and spirit on the occasion of the Kashmir Black Day, but also reiterates its firm and continued political, moral and diplomatic support.

“This will continue for the people of IOK in their grand struggle until they achieve their legitimate right to self-determination as per the United Nations Security Council resolutions,” he said.

Recalling 5th August of this year, he added that the same India has endeavoured to rob the people of IOK of their last semblance of independence and autonomy by indulging in a shambolic, illegal fraudulence and by accepting to lead to a demographic change in IOK.

“For almost three months now, the Kashmiris have been prisoners in their own homes, aliens in their own land and unwelcome on their own roads. The whole IOK has been turned with a de-facto prison. Despite Indian spin doctors’ best attempts, the world has taken notice. India has been called out, criticised and castigated by friend and foe alike,” he said.

The entire international media has come forth and called out India’s sham democracy and bogus egalitarianism in unison.

“India should realise it cannot fool the world forever and that its tried and trite accusations of terrorism, while simultaneously being the principle perpetrator of it, have little import with the international community,” he pointed out.

Pakistan says that in spite of the horrendous Indian atrocities and apathy on behalf of a large part of the international community, the brave people of IOK have demonstrated exemplary resilience and grit in the face of Indian aggression.