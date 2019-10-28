close
Mon Oct 28, 2019
AFP
October 28, 2019

Eight migrants found in refrigerated lorry in France

World

AFP
October 28, 2019

Lille, France: Eight migrants including four children were found suffering from light hypothermia Sunday inside a refrigerated lorry that was about to travel from a French port on the ferry to Britain, judicial sources said.

The migrants, who said they were Afghans, were found during a routine check at the French port of Calais in the early morning, a source said, asking not to be named. The temperature inside was just seven degrees Celsius (45 degrees Fahrenheit). The two drivers, both Romanians, have been detained, while the migrants were taken to a local hospital.

The discovery came after 39 people were found dead in a refrigerated truck in Britain this week, laying bare again the risks of illegal migrant routes to Europe.

