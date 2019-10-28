Death of IS chief ‘important milestone’

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday said US President Donald Trump’s announcement of the death of Islamic State group leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in neighbouring Syria was "an important milestone".

"I want to congratulate President Trump on the impressive achievement of bringing about the elimination of al-Baghdadi," Netanyahu said on a visit to an Israeli air force base in remarks broadcast by army radio.

"This reflects the united resolve of the free countries led by the United States to fight the forces of terror, the terror organisations and the terrorist states," a later statement from the premier’s office quoted him as saying.