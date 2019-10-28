close
Mon Oct 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
October 28, 2019

Death of IS chief ‘important milestone’

World

AFP
October 28, 2019

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday said US President Donald Trump’s announcement of the death of Islamic State group leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in neighbouring Syria was "an important milestone".

"I want to congratulate President Trump on the impressive achievement of bringing about the elimination of al-Baghdadi," Netanyahu said on a visit to an Israeli air force base in remarks broadcast by army radio.

"This reflects the united resolve of the free countries led by the United States to fight the forces of terror, the terror organisations and the terrorist states," a later statement from the premier’s office quoted him as saying.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World