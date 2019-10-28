close
Wed Oct 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
October 28, 2019

Three held over UK truck deaths freed on bail

World

AFP
October 28, 2019

LONDON: Three suspects arrested in Britain over the deaths of 39 people found in a refrigerated truck have been released on bail, police said on Sunday.

They are a man and woman, both 38, from Warrington in northwest England, and a 46-year-old Northern Irish man who had been held at London’s Stansted Airport. They were arrested two days after the bodies of eight women and 31 men were discovered Wednesday in a truck in an industrial zone in Grays in Essex, southeast England.

Police initially said the victims -- believed to have arrived on a ferry from the Belgian port of Zeebrugge -- were Chinese, but later retracted this and now many are feared to be Vietnamese.

The three suspects were questioned on suspicion of manslaughter and conspiracy to traffic people. Police have charged the driver of the truck, Maurice Robinson, with 39 counts of manslaughter and conspiracy to traffic people.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World