Orthodox Ethiopians criticise Abiy

Addis Ababa: Ethiopia’s influential Orthodox church on Sunday criticised Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s response to ethnic and religious clashes that have left nearly 70 people dead, saying he was failing to protect its members.

Violence erupted in the capital Addis Ababa and the outlying Oromia region on Wednesday after a prominent activist accused security forces of trying to orchestrate an attack against him -- a claim denied by police.

A police official said Friday that 67 people had died in the clashes in Oromia. "People are dying and questions are being raised if the government even exists. The people are losing all hope," Father Markos Gebre-Egziabher, a leader in the Orthodox Tewahedo Church, told AFP following a memorial service at Holy Trinity Cathedral in Addis Ababa.

Orthodox Christians make up roughly 40 percent of Ethiopia’s 110 million people. Abiy, the winner of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize, waited until Saturday night to react. He vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice and warned that instability could worsen if Ethiopians did not unite. A church spokesman told AFP on Saturday that 52 Orthodox Ethiopians, including two church officials, had been killed -- a toll that AFP could not independently verify.

Fisseha Tekle, a researcher for Amnesty International, said Saturday that Orthodox churches had been attacked in at least three locations, while there was at least one report of a mosque being targeted.