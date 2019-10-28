‘IS danger still lurks after Baghdadi’s death’

PARIS: The death of Islamic State group leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is a new blow to the extremist group that once controlled swathes of Iraq and Syria but in no way marks an end to the threat posed by the Jihadists.

Analysts said IS and the extremist Jihadist movement have over the last one-and-a-half decades repeatedly shown resilience after the death of key leaders and their militants, battle-hardened by years of fighting, remain in place around the world.

The group may have been ready for the death of Baghdadi and after an initial adjustment period of a few months could even use it as a rallying case for launching new attacks, they added.

President Donald Trump said the Jihadist chief died by setting off a suicide vest during a raid by US special forces in northwestern Syria. Jean-Pierre Filiu, a professor in Middle East studies at Sciences-Po in Paris, said his death represented a huge setback for IS, which at the height of its success in 2014 proclaimed a new "caliphate" across parts of Iraq and Syria.

"But it is not certain that such a symbolic loss will fundamentally affect the operational direction of Daesh (IS), which has long been in the hands of seasoned professionals," he told AFP. "In this respect, his demise could in the long run have even less impact than the killing of Osama bin Laden did on al-Qaeda."

Bin Laden, who masterminded the September 11, 2001 terror attacks on the United States, was killed in an American raid in Pakistan in May 2011. But his death did not stop al-Qaeda affiliates staging attacks and taking part in conflicts across the world, such as the Al-Nusra front group in northern Syria, or the development of IS itself into a global extremist network.