Argentine frontrunner calls for unity

BUENOS AIRES: Voting got underway on Sunday in Argentina’s presidential election after a campaign dominated by the economy with center-left Peronist candidate Alberto Fernandez favoured to oust market-friendly President Mauricio Macri.

The election comes amid high tensions in the region, with massive social protests in neighbouring Chile and Bolivia, as well as recent unrest over inequality in Ecuador. Opinion polls point to a crushing victory for the 60-year-old Fernandez, whose running mate is ex-president Cristina Kirchner.

Fernandez vowed to end sharp divisions between his Peronists and supporters of the business-friendly Macri as the country seeks to emerge from a crippling economic crisis. "The days of ‘Us’ and ‘Them’ are over," the moustachioed leftist leader said after voting in the swanky Puerto Madera neighborhood of Buenos Aires. "We are in an enormous crisis, everyone has to take responsibility for whatÂ’s ahead."

Earlier a relaxed Fernandez patiently waited in line to cast his ballot behind other voters, some of whom turned to embrace him. Macri, who brought a bag of local "media-luna" pastries to staff at his local polling station in the Palermo district, called on voters for a massive turnout, which analysts see as his main hope of closing the gap on Fernandez and forcing a second round.

"We are seeing a greater turnout, much greater than in the PASS," he said, referring to primary elections in August when he was trounced by Fernandez. "There is a lot of interest. I think there will be more participation than ever before," he told reporters. The polls opened at 8:00 am (1100 GMT), with results expected at about 9:00 pm -- three hours after voting ends.