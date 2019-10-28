close
Mon Oct 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
October 28, 2019

Boris Johnson says battle against IS group ‘not yet over’

World

AFP
October 28, 2019

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday hailed the death of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi as "an important moment" but said the fight against his group "is not yet over".

"The death of Baghdadi is an important moment in our fight against terror but the battle against the evil of Daesh is not yet over," he wrote on Twitter. "We will work with our coalition partners to bring an end to the murderous, barbaric activities of Daesh once and for all."

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said the Islamic State group’s leaders "have twisted Islam to groom thousands of people into joining their evil cause". "I welcome the action that has been taken. The world will not miss Al-Baghdadi," he tweeted.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World