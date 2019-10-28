Erdogan hails Baghdadi’s killing

ANKARA: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday hailed the killing of Islamic State group chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, calling it a "turning point" in the fight against terrorism.

"The killing of Daesh’s ringleader marks a turning point in our joint fight against terrorism," Erdogan said on Twitter, using another name for IS. US President Donald Trump announced Baghdadi’s death during a nighttime raid by US special forces deep outside the village of Barisha in Idlib province, northwestern Syria.

Erdogan said Turkey would "continue to support anti-terror efforts -- as it has done in the past". "I am confident that a decisive struggle against terrorism, in line with the spirit of alliance, will bring peace to all of humanity," he added in a second tweet.

The Turkish defence ministry said there was "information exchange and coordination between the military authorities of both countries" before the US operation, but gave no further details. But the official refused to comment on whether Turkey provided any intelligence to "facilitate" the operation.

It did not give details. The elusive chief of IS was believed to be dead after a US military raid in the Idlib region, US media reported earlier on Sunday.

The helicopters targeted a home and a car outside the village of Barisha, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, in the operation which killed nine people. "To the best of my knowledge, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi arrived at this location 48 hours prior to the raid. We have been in close coordination with the relevant parties," a senior Turkish official told AFP.

"The Turkish military did have advance knowledge of last night’s raid," the official said, while stating that "I can neither confirm nor deny that any intelligence was shared to facilitate last night’s operation." The official added: "We will continue to coordinate our actions on the ground."

US President Donald Trump is expected to make a "major statement" on Sunday at 9:00 am (1300 GMT), the White House said. Some US media reports quoted government sources saying Baghdadi may have killed himself with a suicide vest as US special operations forces descended.