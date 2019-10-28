close
Mon Oct 28, 2019
October 28, 2019

U19 cricketers Zain Bin Farooq and Abu Huraira fined

Sports

October 28, 2019

KARACHI: Central Punjab Under-19 cricketers Zain Bin Farooq and Abu Huraira have been fined 50 percent of their match fees for level 2 offences during their team’s National Under-19 three-day match against Northern at Rana Naveed Cricket Academy, Sheikhupura, last Wednesday.

Both the players were charged by on-field umpires Qaiser Khan and Waqar Ahmed for violation of clause 2.21 of the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel. The umpires overheard the two players involved in an inappropriate conversation that mounted to bringing the game into disrepute. Both pleaded guilty to the charge and accepted the sanctions imposed by match referee Inamullah.

