Aisam, Gonzalez out of Swiss Indoors

KARACHI: Pakistan’s tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and his Mexican partner Santiago Gonzalez lost in the semi-finals of Swiss Indoors Basil in Switzerland on Sunday.

Aisam and Gonzalez, ranked 52nd and 61st, respectively, were stunned by the unseeded American duo of Taylor Fritz and Reilly Opelka, ranked 174th and 445th, respectively, 4-6, 4-6 in the men’s doubles category of this ATP-500 event.

Aisam will now play Paris Masters that is kicking off from Monday (today) in Paris. Aisam and his partner Stefanos Tsitsipas from Greece, ranked 72nd, are unseeded in this event and will face unseeded Russian duo of Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev in the first round.