close
Mon Oct 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
October 28, 2019

Guido swims to blistering 50m backstroke win at ISL

Sports

AFP
October 28, 2019

BUDAPEST, Hungary: Guilherme Guido shrugged off his 32 years to set the second fastest time ever swam in the 50m backstroke at the latest stop on the new International Swimming League (ISL) on Saturday.

The Brazilian clocked 22.55sec to move into second on the all-time list behind France’s Florent Manaudou, the 2012 Olympic champion in the 50m free who timed 22.22 at the 2014 world championships in Qatar.

Guido was competing for the London Roar team in the ISL. Britain’s Adam Peaty, a 2016 Olympic gold medallist and eight-time world champion, illustrated his domination of the breaststroke by winning the 50m event.

Peaty was 0.18sec ahead of Russia’s Vladimir Morozov. Hungary’s ‘Iron Lady’ Katinka Hosszu delighted home fans as the three-time Olympic champion and nine-time world champion dominated the 400m individual medley, winning by over two seconds.

The inaugural season of the ISL features six meetings with a series finale in Las Vegas in December.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports