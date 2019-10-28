Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup: India beat Pakistan by seven wickets

KARACHI: India beat Pakistan by seven wickets in ACC Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2019 match at the Navy Cricket Ground, Werisala, Sri Lanka on Sunday.

India chased down the 107-run target for the loss of three wickets in 30 overs after Pakistan were dismissed for 106 runs. Nuzhat Parween top-scored for India with a 68-ball 44.

Her innings included seven fours. Fatima Sana, Nashra Sandhu and Syeda Aroob Shah took a wicket apiece for Pakistan. Batting first after winning the toss,

Pakistan lost half their side in 22.3 overs. Opener Tuba Hassan top-scored with 32 off 57 balls. Her innings included three fours and one six. Tuba was the fifth wicket to fall. Captain Rameen Shamim held the inning together with an unbeaten 31 (80 balls, two fours). Pakistan were bowled out in 46.5 overs for 106 runs.