Match between Pakistan and BD U16s ends in a draw

KARACHI: The first three-day match between Pakistan U16 and Bangladesh U16 ended in a draw at the KRL stadium in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

Resuming their second innings from 119 for four, Bangladesh were bowled out for 200 runs in 95.2 overs. Bangladesh gained a 283-run overall lead. Nayeem Ahmed who scored 54 runs in the first innings top-scored with 73 runs in the second innings. His knock was studded with 14 fours. Tanbir Alam Sham scored 42 runs. For Pakistan, left-arm-spinner Ali Asfand took six wickets, while captain Aliyan Mehmood took two wickets for 32 runs.

Set a 284-run target, Pakistan batted resolutely in the second innings to avoid a repeat of the first innings batting collapse. Pakistan played out 43 overs scoring 112 runs for the loss of two wickets by the end of the match. Opener Mohammad Shehzad top-scored with an unbeaten 80 off 127 balls. His innings included 14 fours and two sixes. Ahmood Sharif and Amir Hossain took a wicket each for Bangladesh. The next match will be played from October 30 to November 1 at the same venue.