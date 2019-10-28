Jordan sets sights on T20 World Cup

ACHRISTCHURCH: With the 2020 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup less than a year away, England’s T20I specialist Chris Jordan hopes to dish out impressive performances ahead of the marquee event.

The fast bowler, who is currently preparing for a five-match T20I series against New Zealand, was part of the ICC Men’s World T20 2016 final that England lost to West Indies in dramatic fashion, when Carlos Brathwaite blazed four consecutive sixes off Ben Stokes in the final over to take his side past the finish line.

The next men’s T20 World Cup campaign begins in Australia in October next year, and Jordan hopes to make a case for himself ahead of the showcase event. “I was an over away last time,” Jordan said, reflecting on the last 20-over World Cup final in Kolkata. “Obviously it was meant to be. But when the time comes next year and that intensity starts to ramp up, I’m sure I’ll be fully switched on.

“It is something you do embrace, because it is a goal you set yourself – it is something you work towards. It was no different with the 50-over World Cup when we were building towards that, so you do speak about it,” he said, as reported by the Daily Mail. Jordan has represented England in eight Tests, 31 One-day Internationals and 39 T20Is so far. Being a death-over specialist, however, he is more valued in the shortest format.