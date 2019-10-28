‘Rest and rotation will be crucial for England’

LONDON: England’s national selector Ed Smith has said it is “crucial” to prioritise players’ wellbeing, and suggested that “rest and rotation will be a central part” of his selection process going forward as cricket catches up with other sports.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Smith said that the senior players rested for the T20 tour of New Zealand - including Jason Roy, Moeen Ali and Ben Stokes - were told, rather than asked, to rest after a draining home summer.

“With the T20s in New Zealand, it wasn’t a case of, ‘What do you think about resting?’ It was, ‘You’re rested.’ It’s crucial we attend to players’ wellbeing,” Smith said. “We’re fortunate that Eoin Morgan, having won the World Cup, saw an opportunity to look at new challenges and that we have a lot of depth in white-ball cricket.

“I work closely with people who are intimately involved with the pastoral care of the England team. They respect confidences, however there are times when people have said that this person might benefit from a break. Moving forward, rest and rotation will be a central part of good selection. Players must be well mentally and physically, and capable of performing at their best.”

Smith used the example of the Rugby World Cup to show that other sports were ahead of cricket in their attitude towards resting players. England coach Eddie Jones used fly-half George Ford off the bench rather than starting in his team’s quarter-final win against Australia, and in his press conference after the game said that he had “changed his role” rather than dropping him. “Come into modern rugby - join us,” Jones said. “Rugby has changed, it’s a 23-man game.”