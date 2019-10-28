Olympics dream over as Netherlands crush Pakistan 6-1

KARACHI: The Netherlands thrashed Pakistan 6-1 in the second match of their Olympics qualifier at Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen, on Sunday.

The Green-shirts had stunned everyone, including themselves, when they held the hosts to a draw in the first match which ended with a 4-4 scoreline. But the Netherlands showed no mercy in the second match.

Pakistan are ranked 17th and the Netherlands third. The host team smashed Pakistan’s defence and also did not allow their forwards to make many moves. The hosts, through short passes, penetrated inside Pakistan’s 25-area time and time again.

Forward Killermen Bojorn opened the account in 9th minute. By the end of the second quarter, Pakistan had conceded four goals. Van Der Weedren scored the second goal on a penalty stroke. Pruijser Micro netted a field goal and Vab Der Weedren scored his second and the team’s fourth goal on a PC.

The Netherlands scored two more goals in the third quarter when Pieters Terrance netted the fifth goal for his team and Janseen jip struck their sixth on a PC. In the last quarter when Dutch players looked complacent, Pakistan attacked Netherlands D area many times and got three penalty corners. Rizwan Ali managed to strike on one occasion.