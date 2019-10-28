Australia Doing business

At last, the ambitious economic reforms introduced by the current regime to lure global investors paid off in the form of higher World Bank rankings. The recently released World Bank Ease of Business index placed Pakistan on the 108th slot which is indeed a big leap. For a country reeling under a severe economic crunch, the news sounds like a good omen. It is indeed a big achievement. With this ranking, Pakistan is included in the list of world's top 10 countries which improved their climate for entrepreneurship. The report will go a long way in enhancing business activities in the country. A business-friendly country is a dream destination for business icons.

So, following the report foreign investors will feel no hesitation in investing generously in Pakistan. The government has simplified the procedures for getting electricity connection, property registration, construction permits, across the border trading facilities, online tax payment and a host of other regulatory frameworks that prove stumbling blocks for an investor while entering into an economy. Nevertheless, we still have to go a long way to recover from financial insolvency. The economic indicators which are showing progress should have trickle-down effects. People with meagre financial resources are facing unspeakable difficulties in making ends meet. Factories and mills are laying off their staff which is causing immense unemployment in the country. A big chunk of the population is unable to provide quality health and education services to their children. Unless a substantial relief package is announced, the masses grinding under excruciating poverty and ballooning inflation will take such reports with a pinch of salt.

Muhammad Fayyaz Nawrha

Mianwali