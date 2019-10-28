Looking for Iqbal

Urdu literary activities in Australia are a regular part of social life of overseas Pakistanis. The month of November holds a special place with migrant communities from the Subcontinent, Pakistanis in particular when literary evenings are organised to remember great poet philosopher Allama Muhammad Iqbal on his birth anniversary. To the surprise of many Pakistanis, Indians remind them that the poet was actually born in India and passed away as an Indian. The arguments then revolve around the philosophy attributed to Allama Sahib; there seems to have lot of confusion as to what Allama Sahib had in his mind when he delivered his famous Allahabad address in 1930. Some people then raise a question about his role in the 1937 elections in Punjab. His admirers then recite some of his poetry which makes him more like a thinker who believes in the common good of mankind and warns of the dangers of creating nation-states. A group of his admirers hail him as great sufi who – though criticised some sufi practices – endorsed the very core of this philosophical tradition.

The current PTI government very often presents Iqbal’s vision of a Muslim state. Allama Sahib’s high intellect and complex thought process have certainly made his philosophy not only hard to grasp but less practical to evolve any consensus around it so to utilise it towards finding solutions for the ills of Pakistani society. Allama Sahib enjoys lot of influence in the Subcontinent and beyond. He will always be remembered.

Malik Atif Mahmood Majoka

Melbourne