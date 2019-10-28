An illiterate world

According to Unesco, nearly 17 percent of the world’s adult population is still illiterate; two third of them women, making gender equality even harder to achieve. The scale of illiteracy among the youth also represents an enormous challenge; an estimated 122 million youth globally are illiterate, of which young women represent 60.7 percent. The scale of illiteracy among the youth also poses a hefty challenge. The 67.4 million out-of-school children are likely to encounter great difficulties in the future.

One in four young people in developing countries is unable to read., A report warns that poor quality education has left a “legacy of illiteracy” more widespread than previously believed. However, governments must rethink their teaching policies and redouble efforts to ensure that marginalized and disadvantaged learners benefit. Governments must also train teachers to support the weakest learners, as well as provide incentives to attract and retain the best instructors.

Mian Muhammad Dawood Mehmood

Wah Cantt