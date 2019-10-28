Dumper truck kills two friends

Two friends riding a motorcycle were crushed to death on Sunday when a speedy dumper truck hit their motorcycle on the Super Highway.

The accident took place near Taj Pump on the Super Highway within the limits of the Sohrab Goth police station. Responding to the information, rescue workers reached the scene and shifted the bodies to Abbassi Shaheed Hospital for post-mortem.

The deceased were later identified as Najamuddin, 20, and Mehmoodur Rehman, 20. Police said they were friends and residents of the Ganna Mandi area near New Sabzi Mandi. The driver responsible for the accident managed to escape leaving the dumper truck behind, which was impounded by police. A case was registered while further investigations are under way.

Fire incident

A fire broke out at a warehouse in the SITE area on Sunday. According to a spokesperson for the fire brigade, the incident occurred when cloth contained in three trucks parked at the warehouse near Gulbai caught fire.

Responding to the information, four fire tenders were despatched to the site that participated in the extinguishing work. The firefighters were able to douse the fire with hectic efforts of three hours.

The spokesperson said the three trucks were partially damage in the incident while the cloth was reduced to ashes. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained while no loss of life was reported.