Man burnt to death by brothers

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: A man was burnt to death by his three brothers at Chak 644/GB Lundianwala on Saturday.
Accused Babar, Abdul Wahid and Ibrar Ahmad allegedly burnt to death their elder brother Zahid Ali over a property issue. Lundianwala police have registered a case against the fleeing killers. Meanwhile, Arif Ali and Muhammad Asim, residents of Gipsy Town, allegedly stabbed their elder brother Abdul Hameed to death over a minor domestic issue. Both the assassins managed to flee after killing their brother. Sandal Bar police have registered a murder case against the accused.
SEMINAR: The Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Science, Faisalabad Medical University, arranged a seminar on Mental Health Promotion and Suicide Prevention in connection with the World Mental Health Day here on Saturday.
FAISALABAD: A man was burnt to death by his three brothers at Chak 644/GB Lundianwala on Saturday.
Accused Babar, Abdul Wahid and Ibrar Ahmad allegedly burnt to death their elder brother Zahid Ali over a property issue. Lundianwala police have registered a case against the fleeing killers. Meanwhile, Arif Ali and Muhammad Asim, residents of Gipsy Town, allegedly stabbed their elder brother Abdul Hameed to death over a minor domestic issue. Both the assassins managed to flee after killing their brother. Sandal Bar police have registered a murder case against the accused.
SEMINAR: The Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Science, Faisalabad Medical University, arranged a seminar on Mental Health Promotion and Suicide Prevention in connection with the World Mental Health Day here on Saturday.