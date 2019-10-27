Man burnt to death by brothers

FAISALABAD: A man was burnt to death by his three brothers at Chak 644/GB Lundianwala on Saturday.

Accused Babar, Abdul Wahid and Ibrar Ahmad allegedly burnt to death their elder brother Zahid Ali over a property issue. Lundianwala police have registered a case against the fleeing killers. Meanwhile, Arif Ali and Muhammad Asim, residents of Gipsy Town, allegedly stabbed their elder brother Abdul Hameed to death over a minor domestic issue. Both the assassins managed to flee after killing their brother. Sandal Bar police have registered a murder case against the accused.

SEMINAR: The Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Science, Faisalabad Medical University, arranged a seminar on Mental Health Promotion and Suicide Prevention in connection with the World Mental Health Day here on Saturday.