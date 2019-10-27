Man commits suicide after killing wife

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: A man committed suicide after killing his wife over a marriage issue of their son at Raza Garden on Saturday. Reportedly, Afzal Hassan allegedly gunned down his wife Madiha Afzal over a marriage issue. Later, he also committed suicide by shooting himself.
The couple had three daughters and a son from their wedlock. Before committing the crime, Afzal Hassan wrote a letter in which he said that he was committing the suicide after killing his wife as she was opposing the marriage of their son Muhammad Atif with a girl. Madina Town police have taken the letter in its possession and shifted the dead bodies of the couple to the Allied Hospital for autopsy.
