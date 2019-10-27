Revenue officials summoned with land record

JHANG: Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Ashraf Gujjar on Saturday summoned Mauza Syed Behrram’s revenue officials along with record of an agriculture land on an application submitted by a lambardar of the area.

The ADC-R also barred the revenue officials from any kind of change in land possession status and in record till the final decision of the matter. Earlier, former District Public Safety Commission president and lambardar of Mauza Syed Behrram of Tehsil Jhang Syed Shabbar Raza through an application informed the ADC-R that a dispute about the ownership of his six acre land arose with other owners of combined land of the village a few months ago. He told that the matter was still pending with the divisional additional commissioner revenue, but the revenue officials of the Mauza had started entertaining a fresh application filed by one of the owners of the land. The aggrieved applicant stated in his application that the revenue officer of the circle had no authority to transfer the land possession to any other person as the matter was pending with the eligible authority. Naib Tehsildar Amanullah said he was not officially informed that the matter was pending with the competent authority.