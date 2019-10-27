Minister says draft of six new HR laws forwarded to law ministry

FAISALABAD: The draft of six new human rights related laws has been forwarded to the Law Ministry for vetting.

It was said by Federal Minster for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari while addressing a meeting at the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) here on Saturday. The minister said that business related concessions were directly linked with many international protocols, conventions and agreements.

She claimed that the human rights situation in Pakistan had improved considerably but we could not project these achievements at international level. She said that the European Union understands our problems but it wants positive progress especially on 10 issues. The minister said that we would consult the stakeholders to present Pakistani view point in the Human Rights Commission.

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had also convened a meeting in which he was briefed about developments on human rights front.

Regarding death penalty, she said that Pakistan had clarified its position that it was not going to rescind it.

However, the process to file mercy petition was being streamlined while five to six old redundant laws of colonial era in which death penalty could be awarded may be withdrawn to give a message that Pakistan was making positive progress in this regard.

Commenting on child abuse, Shireen Mazari said that her ministry had launched an awareness campaign to sensitise the people about educating children about good and bad touch. She said that Pakistan was the only country where transgenders were allowed to select their own identity. She said that in most of the countries, there were no separate laws for minorities, but in Pakistan we had separate laws for minorities. She added that the Hindu Marriage and Divorce Law would be presented in the assembly soon. The minister told that women were also enjoying equal rights in Pakistan. There was no distinction in salary package of male and female, he clarified.

However, female discrimination was a societal issue as there were many laws to protect the legitimate interest of female population, she added.

She said that the Women in Distress and Detention Fund had also been made operational just a week ago under which females could get free legal assistance in addition to getting financial help.