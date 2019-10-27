Woman, alleged paramour missing after firing

MANSEHRA: A woman and her alleged paramour, who had received bullet wounds, have been missing since the incident happened early this week.

The incident happened in Giyal village in Upper Kohistan where a man witnessed a stranger with his daughter and fired at them, leaving both of them injured.

According to locals, both had fled the scene but couldn’t be witnessed again ever since. The family of the man has also been searching for him, but to no avail.

“It would be premature to say either both man or woman, who received bullet wounds, are still alive or not but family of the former has searched him even at hospitals across Hazara since the incident took place,” a local resident said. He added the man was working at Dassu hydropower project. “We have yet to register an FIR of any such incident as nobody approached us so far from Giyal village,” said a cop from Kamila Police Station while speaking to reporters.