Sun Oct 27, 2019
AFP
October 27, 2019

UK’s Daily Telegraph put on sale

National

AFP
October 27, 2019

LONDON: The owners of Britain´s Daily Telegraph and Sunday Telegraph have put them up for sale, a rival newspaper reported on Saturday.

According to The Times, the Barclay family is reviewing the ownership of all its holdings, including The Ritz hotel.

The Barclays have owned the newspapers, which are close to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative party and a champion of Britain’s EU exit, since 2004.

Operating profits fell from £16.3 million (3.25 billion) in 2017 to £3.1 million (Rs62 million) last year, while revenues dropped from £278 million (5.55 billion) in 2017 to £271 million (Rs5.4 billion) in 2018, according to The Times. The newspapers did not respond to requests for comment.

