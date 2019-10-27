Fazl will achieve nothing: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that JUI F Chief Mualana Fazlur Rehman will achieve nothing no matter how much jumps he makes with the defeated parties.

Talking to the media on Saturday, he said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman tried to defame the country by showing armed groups. “Maulana is grieved as nothing is going into his pocket,” he added. The minister alleged that Fazalur Rehman wanted to buy Islamabad by selling Islam. “India will get benefit from anarchy in the country,” he said. He declared that Prime Minister Imran Khan would not strike a deal with the opposition. “Maulana Fazlur Rehman has become jobless and is looking for job on streets. He wants to divert the public attention from Kashmir and create anarchy to put the country on the FATF blacklist,” he added.

Refusing to comment on the health of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, he said that no one wanted to politicise his health. The government is ready to extend all possible cooperation for his treatment, he added.