Sun Oct 27, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 27, 2019

Fazl must shun his ego: Firdous

National

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that on the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the FWO had put off the enforcement of axle load on M-9 Motorway for a year.

She tweeted that the decision had been made on the request of the traders community to facilitate the local traders.

In other tweets, she said dialogue was the only path in democracy to remove misunderstandings and evolve consensus, asking the JUI-F to shun ego and intransigence.

On the prevailing political scene in Pakistan, she questioned why the Maulana wanted to put off the light of piece for which the nation had paid a heavy price and it was through the sacrifices of lives that light of peace had been rekindled. She argued that matters could only be sorted out through negotiations.

