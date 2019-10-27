‘Pakistan has highest rate of breast cancer in Asia’

ISLAMABAD: The breast cancer is the most common cancer and according to statistics; Pakistan has one of the highest rates of breast cancer amongst Asian countries.

It has been revealed by Dr Mohammad Faheem, Chief Oncologist and Director Atomic Energy Cancer Hospital (AECH-NORI) in a symposium held on Saturday at the hospital premises in connection with breast cancer awareness campaign.

Talking about global statistics, he elucidated that the global cancer incidence has risen to 18.1 million new cases in 2018 and is expected to rise to about 29.5 million in 2040. Approximately one half of these cases are estimated to occur in Asia. This was the part of series of activities held at NORI in the month of October.

“Keep your head high and your spirits higher”, was the theme of this year awareness campaign at NORI.