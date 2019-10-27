close
Sun Oct 27, 2019
Sabah
October 27, 2019

Ban on JUI-F’s Ansarul Islam challenged in IHC

National

ISLAMABAD: The ban imposed by the Ministry of Interior on JUI-F’s Ansarul Islam force has been challenged in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).Two JUI-F leaders Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and Maulana Abdul Rashid have filed a petition against the ban which was enforced on October 24.

The petition filed by Advocate Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob Mastoi says that Ansarul Islam is an organisation of the JUI-F. It is a volunteer organisation for the purpose of security and services of party workers and leaders. It adds that JUI-F is registered as a political party with the Election Commission of Pakistan.

