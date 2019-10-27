Renowned poet Ejaz Rehmani passes away

KARACHI: Renowned poet and Naat Khwan Ejaz Rehmani on Saturday passed away in Karachi at the age of 83 following a prolonged illness.

Rehmani’s funeral prayers were offered after the Asr prayer at Akbar Masjid, North Karachi.

According to Ejaz Rahmani’s profile published by Rekhta, a famous website for Urdu poetry, Syed Ejaz Ali Rehmani was born on 12 February 1936 in Aligarh. He was orphaned in his childhood, so he did not get proper education.

Rekhta further states that Rehmani could only complete his elementary and religious education in Aligarh. “In 1954, he moved to Pakistan and passed the exams of Adeeb and Adeeb Fazil and became an employee at the Ibrahim Industry of Usmanabad, Karachi.” The website states that Rehmani kept composing qata’at for an Urdu local daily.