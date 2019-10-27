Karachiites scratch their heads as commissioner issues new order

KARACHI: Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shalwani has sparked a social media debate with his new orders that require people to place flowers on the balconies of their residences, reports Geo News.

"No laundry! Only flowers on the balconies," said the commissioner on Twitter with a picture showing a balcony decorated with fresh flowers.

Shalwani had decided that citizens should be encouraged to place flower pots on their flats' balconies. It would follow a drive that would see authorities placing flowers in areas close to Jinnah International Airport.

Many people lauded his resolve to beautify the city while others were confused as to where they would dry their wet clothes.