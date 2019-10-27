Man burnt to death by brothers over property

FAISALABAD: A man was burnt to death by his three brothers at Chak 644/GB Lundianwala on Saturday.

Accused Babar, Abdul Wahid and Ibrar Ahmad allegedly burnt to death their elder brother Zahid Ali over a property issue. Lundianwala police have registered a case against the fleeing killers. Meanwhile, Arif Ali and Muhammad Asim, residents of Gipsy Town, allegedly stabbed their elder brother Abdul Hameed to death over a minor domestic issue. Both the assassins managed to flee after killing their brother. Sandal Bar police have registered a murder case against the accused.

SEMINAR: The Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Science, Faisalabad Medical University, arranged a seminar on Mental Health Promotion and Suicide Prevention in connection with the World Mental Health Day here on Saturday. RPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar was the chief guest of the seminar while Faisalabad Medical University VC Prof Dr Zafar Ali Ch participated as guest of honour. DHQ Hospital MS Dr Habib Buttar, doctors, students and representatives of civil society also participated in the seminar. Chief Organiser/Head of Department Psychiatry and Behavioral Science Faisalabad Medical University Prof Dr Imtiaz Ahmad Dogar highlighted the objectives of holding the seminar. RPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar appreciated the efforts of the organisers for holding the seminar on important issue and said that psychological issues were being cropped up due to remaining away from teaching of Islam. He said that positive trends should be promoted in the society to overcome the tension, stress and anxiety in the society for promoting the mental health. He asked the psychiatrists to guide the people on right direction for their mental health. Faisalabad Medical University VC Prof Dr Zafar Ali Ch said that we could avoid the mental diseases for following the moral values.