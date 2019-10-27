Tiger takes two-stroke lead in Japan

INZAI, Japan: Tiger Woods surprised himself with a second straight 64 Saturday for a two-stroke lead over Gary Woodland at the halfway stage of the rain-delayed Zozo Championship in Japan.

“I’m surprised that I was able to score as well as I have,” admitted Woods, who is playing his first tournament for two months after having arthroscopic knee surgery.

“It usually that takes a little bit of time. I’ve been able to strike my irons pretty well this week so far and that’s been nice.”

The 15-time major winner lit up the back nine in five-under 31 to take control on an empty Narashino Country Club course, closed to spectators for safety after soaking up more than six inches (150mm) of rain during Friday’s washout.

“I had made a couple putts today and I went to put my hand up and I’m like, don´t put your hand up, there’s no one clapping,” said Woods.

Chasing a record-equalling 82nd PGA Tour victory, Woods had bounced back from bogeying his opening three holes to shoot a mesmerising 64 with nine birdies in Thursday’s first round. He started more steadily on Saturday and was one-under at the turn before switching on the afterburners.

“Hit the ball a little bit better than I did (Thursday),” Woods said. “Let’s hope that trend continues.” Three birdies in four holes from the 10th took him alongside clubhouse leader Woodland at 10-under.

Woods kept his foot down. The US Masters champion smoked a massive drive down the long par-four 17th and his pinpoint approach from 154 yards left him a simple two-footer to take the solo lead. He saw a 20-foot eagle putt slip by at the par-five 18th but tapped in for his seventh birdie of the round and a 36-hole 12-under par total of 128. — AFP